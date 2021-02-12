STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 56 lakh cases pending in HCs, number exceeds 65,000 in apex court

The Supreme Court had as many as 65,331 cases, including 52,391 civil cases and 12,940 criminal cases, pending before it as on February 5, 2021, it said.

Published: 12th February 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As many as 56,69,960 cases are pending in high courts across the country, with 12.58 lakh of them awaiting verdict for over a decade, according to the latest information from the Union Law Ministry. The Supreme Court had as many as 65,331 cases, including 52,391 civil cases and 12,940 criminal cases, pending before it as on February 5, 2021, it said.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shared the statistics on the backlog of cases in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday while replying on the issue posed by party colleague Kidodi Lal Meena. “Disposal of pending cases in courts is within the domain of the judiciary,” Prasad said when asked what measures have been taken by the government to expedite the process.

Prasad said the pendency of cases in courts depends on several factors, including availability of adequate number of judges, supporting court staff and physical infrastructure. He added that complexity of facts involved in the case, nature of evidence, cooperation of stakeholders such as bar, investigation agencies, witnesses and litigants also determine the time taken to decide cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
56 lakh cases cases pendency
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A train approaches a railway platform as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Covid cases on upswing after local trains resume in Mumbai
At present troops from either side are deployed along the LAC. (File Photo)
India, China disengage troops: A timeline of the standoff at Pangong Tso
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp