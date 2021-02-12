STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi wants to clear path for his friends: Rahul Gandhi on farm laws

Addressing a farmers' "maha panchayat" in Pilibanga town of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, Gandhi said after demonetisation and the implementation and GST, the new farm laws was another blow.

Published: 12th February 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday of trying to clear the path for his "friends" through the three new farm laws, claiming that they will impact 40 per cent of Indians.

Addressing a farmers' "mahapanchayat" in Pilibanga town of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, Gandhi said after demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the farm laws were another blow to the people of the country.

"Forty per cent people, including farmers, traders and labourers, will be hit if these laws are implemented.

"After demonetisation, I had said the move was not against black money, but people did not understand it that time. Then the GST was implemented, which was an attack on small and mid-size businesses. Narendra Modi wants to clear the path for his friends," he said.

The former Congress chief also alleged that the government has ceded Indian territory to China between Finger 3 and Finger 4 in eastern Ladakh.

"He would not stand in front of China, but would threaten farmers.

This is the reality of Narendra Modi," he said.

Gandhi said the prime minister does not understand the power of farmers, labourers and small traders.

