STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

President is seized of Balwant S Rajoana's plea for commutation of death penalty, Centre to SC

Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable, was convicted for his involvement in an explosion outside the Punjab civil secretariat that killed Beant Singh and 16 others in 1995.

Published: 12th February 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Balwant Singh Rajoana

Balwant Singh Rajoana (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre Friday told the Supreme Court that President Ram Nath Kovind is seized of the matter pertaining to Balwant S Rajoana's plea seeking commutation of the death penalty awarded to him in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, and a decision will be taken on it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, that Rajoana had assassinated a former chief minister on the issue of Khalistan' -- a demand for separate statehood for Sikhs.

The process has started and the President will take a decision. This a case where the convict is accused of assassinating a former CM on the issue of Khalistan', Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

He said in the present circumstances, six weeks be granted to the Centre in the matter.

The bench allowed Mehta's request and adjourned the matter by six weeks.

The apex court had on January 25 granted the last chance to the Centre to decide within two weeks on Rajoana's plea seeking commutation of death penalty in the case.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Rajoana, had told the apex court that "this man is in jail for over 25 years and his mercy plea has been pending for the last nine years".

Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable, was convicted for his involvement in an explosion outside the Punjab civil secretariat that killed Beant Singh and 16 others in 1995.

The top court had on January 8 asked the Centre to take a decision before January 26 on Rajoana's plea for commutation of his death penalty in the case.

It had said that January 26 is a good day and it will be appropriate if the government takes a decision before that.

Rajoana's counsel had earlier argued that his client's mercy petition is pending since 2012 and the top court has held that the death sentence of a person, if delayed for over eight years, can be commuted.

The apex court had on December 4 last year questioned the Centre over delay in sending to the President the proposal for commuting Rajoana's death sentence.

It had asked the Centre to apprise it as to when the authority would send the proposal in this regard to the President under Article 72 of the Constitution.

The Article deals with power of the President to grant pardon, suspend, remit or commute sentences in certain cases.

The apex court had noted that a letter was sent from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to the Punjab chief secretary on September 7 last year intimating that a proposal would be sent to the President to commute Rajoana's death sentence.

His plea has sought direction for expeditious disposal of the MHA proposal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balwant S Rajaona Beant singh assassination case
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp