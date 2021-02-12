Senior journalist Tuhin Kanti Ghosh passes away at 73 

By Online Desk

Senior journalist Tuhin Kanti Ghosh passed away at his Kolkata residence on Wednesday. He was 73.

A former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and chairman of UNI (1984-86), Ghosh was well known in print media circles. He was also a member of the Press Council of India.

Ghosh was one of the journalists to oppose the Rajiv Gandhi government's draconian laws that attempted to curb Press freedom. The government yielded to the journalists' pressure and withdrew the law.

Tuhin Kanti, who was also the chairman, Regional Committee of the IENS Eastern Region, in the early 1980s, had been groomed by his grandfather, Tushar Kanti Ghosh, who headed the publishing house that brought out Bengali dailies Amrita Bazar Patrika and Jugantar.

Tuhin Kanti was known for his musical skills and love of sports. He was an outdoor man, having grown up in Allahabad, and loved to be in the wild whenever he found time. He even became a conservationist later, as if in homage to his boyhood idol, Jim Corbett.

Tuhin Kanti, who passed the bar exam with a first-class, might have practised law at Allahabad High Court had he not opted for the family business. Ghosh took over as the editor after the death of his grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Subarna and daughters Labonita and Anandita, sisters Rita and Ronita, and brother Tamal.