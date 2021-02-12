STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi announces his resignation from Rajya Sabha ahead of Bengal assembly polls

In his final address, he stated increasing 'political violence' as the reason for his exit.

Published: 12th February 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi

Dinesh Trivedi (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Adding to the list of dramatic TMC defections ahead of assembly elections in Bengal, Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi announced his resignation in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

In his final address, he stated increasing 'political violence' as the reason for his exit.

"If you sit here quietly and cannot do anything, then it is better that you resign from here and go to the land of Bengal and be with people," he said in the Upper House of Parliament.

Trivedi said the world looks at India when something happens.

"What I mean to say is the way violence is taking place in our state. Sitting here, I am feeling perplexed as to what should I do," he added.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP said he is unable to bear various incidents that are happening in West Bengal.

"I am grateful to my party that it has sent me here, but now I feel a little suffocated. We are unable to do anything and there is atrocity (going on).

My voice of conscience is saying what Swami Vivekananda used to say -- arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached," Trivedi said, while announcing his resignation from the House.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said there is a due process for resigning from the House and asked Trivedi to submit his resignation in writing to the chairman.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinesh Trivedi TMC Rajya Sabha Bengal elections Bengal Elections 2021
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp