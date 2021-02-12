STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Twitter to add more labels to identify accounts of govt leaders, institutions

Twitter said as the next phase of this project, it will work to apply additional labels on state-affiliated media accounts over the next several months.

Published: 12th February 2021 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter logo

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Twitter has said it will add labels to identify more government leaders and associated institutions from the next week to provide people with context to what they see and have a "more informed experience" on the microblogging platform.

Twitter said the roll-out will begin in Canada, Cuba, Ecuador, Egypt, Germany, Honduras, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates from February 17.

India, however, was not part of the list.

In August last year, Twitter had expanded account labels to two additional categories, the accounts of key government officials and those belonging to state-affiliated media entities.

This also included accounts from countries represented in the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US).

"After receiving feedback on this initial action from a range of stakeholders, including civil society, academia, and those who use our service on Wednesday, February 17, we will expand these labels to accounts from Group of Seven (G7) countries, and to a majority of countries that Twitter has attributed state-linked information operations to," Twitter said in a blogpost on Thursday.

It added that these labels will also be applied to the personal accounts of heads of state for these countries.

"The immediate next phase will be to apply these labels to state-affiliated media entities of these phase two countries. Beyond this, we will continue expanding labels to additional countries over time and look forward to providing additional updates as those plans take shape," it said.

Twitter has been facing flak over the past few weeks for accounts and posts with provocative content and misinformation around farmers' protest.

The government had issued a stern warning to the microblogging platform to comply with local laws or be prepared for action.

According to sources, Twitter has blocked over 97 per cent of the accounts and posts flagged by the IT ministry.

In its latest blog post, Twitter said labels will be added to verified accounts of key government officials, including foreign ministers, institutional entities, ambassadors, official spokespeople, and key diplomatic leaders.

The focus being senior officials and entities "who are the official voice of the state abroad", it added.

"We're also updating the label text to add more specificity to the government account labels by differentiating between individuals and institutions, and expanding labels to the personal accounts of heads of state to give people on Twitter additional context," it added.

Twitter said as the next phase of this project, it will work to apply additional labels on state-affiliated media accounts over the next several months, taking an iterative approach to ensure it captures all relevant accounts.

"Our mission is to serve the public conversation and an important part of that work is providing people with context so they can make informed decisions about what they see and how they engage on Twitter," the company said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter Twitter India
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp