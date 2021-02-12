STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman's death: Five doctors of Noida hospital booked for laxity

Five doctors of a private hospital in Noida have been booked for alleged laxity that led to the death of a woman shortly after she gave birth to a girl.

Published: 12th February 2021 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: Five doctors of a private hospital in Noida have been booked for alleged laxity that led to the death of a woman shortly after she gave birth to a girl, officials said on Thursday.

The child had taken birth at the private hospital in Sector 51 in April 2020 but the mother was referred to another hospital by the doctors after her condition deteriorated post-delivery, the officials said.

The child's father, a local resident, had alleged negligence by the hospital and moved court, which had directed that an FIR be lodged in the case and the matter probed, they said.

"The FIR was lodged at the Sector 39 police station in Noida on Wednesday. The deceased's husband has alleged laxity by the city-based hospital," Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said.

"An investigation has been launched and technical experts are being consulted. Further action will be taken based on the evidence," Singh added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noida Noida Doctors
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A train approaches a railway platform as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Covid cases on upswing after local trains resume in Mumbai
At present troops from either side are deployed along the LAC. (File Photo)
India, China disengage troops: A timeline of the standoff at Pangong Tso
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp