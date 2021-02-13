STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh schools to reopen on February 15 for classes 9 to 12

The Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government have to be compulsorily followed in all classes, a government spokesperson said.

school teachers, exams

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The schools in Chhattisgarh for class 9 to 12 students will resume from February 15. The resumption of classes in universities and colleges will also start on the same day.

“Keeping in view the academic necessity of the students in higher classes and the preparation for the upcoming board examinations, the state cabinet has taken the decision to reopen schools from February 15. The Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government have to be compulsorily followed in all classes”, a government spokesperson said.

The state cabinet also took a decision to form a special force -- ‘Bastar Fighters’ in all seven restive districts of the conflict zone.

To facilitate housing for the homeless, a new programme named ‘Rajiv Nagar Awas Yojana’ would be implemented in all the district. The Chhattisgarh Housing Board will be allotted the government land at the rate of Rs 1 per sq ft under the scheme. The initial target of constructing one lakh residential houses across the urban and semi-urban areas has been set.

The new Chhattisgarh Excise Policy for the financial year 2021-22 has also been approved by the cabinet.

