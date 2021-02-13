STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farm laws: Footfall at mahapanchayats emboldens unions 

They claimed on Friday that over 10,000 farmers participated in ‘mahapanchayats’ in Bilari and Bahadurgarh.

Published: 13th February 2021

Farmers during the Kishan Mahapanchayat against the new Farm Laws at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers during the Kishan Mahapanchayat against the new Farm Laws at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, body of farmer unions leading the protest against the new farm laws, claimed on Friday that over 10,000 farmers participated in ‘mahapanchayats’ in Bilari and Bahadurgarh.

“The impressive series of farmer mahapanchayats continue to unfold in a massive outpour of support. Today, tens of thousands of farmers participated in Bilari and Bahadurgarh mahapanchayats,” it said in a statement.

“Farmers vowed that they will not allow corporations to profiteer in the name of ‘Food’ and at the expense of farmers. Hunger is not a business opportunity and shame on those governments and corporations that think so,” the statement said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said 228 protestors have sacrificed their lives and became martyrs in the present agitation. “It is shameful that the government is admitting on the floor of parliament that it has no plans to extend support to the families of such martyrs. The government is to be blamed squarely for the lives lost. how many more lives does the government want to see sacrificed before it agrees to the legitimate demands of the protestors? We condemn the insensitivity of the government,” the farmers’ body asserted.

Meanwhile, a signature campaign was launched at Singhu border demanding the release of Dalit rights activist Navdeep Kaur, who was arrested from the protest site. In another development, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait revealed plans by unions to hold meetings in PM Modi’s home state Gujarat and said protesters in Delhi will not return home until the Centre reaches an “ agreement” with them.

