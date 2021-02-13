STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: Death toll in tile factory mishap rises to three

Two others were injured in the mishap and admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Published: 13th February 2021 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

For representational purposes

By PTI

MORBI: The death toll in the accident at the tile manufacturing factory in Gujarat's Morbi rose to three after the body of a missing woman labourer was recovered after nearly thirty hours of rescue operation, officials said on Saturday.

Six to seven silos containing ceramic clay had fallen at the factory located in Rangpur village of Morbi district on Thursday evening.

The bodies of two persons were recovered from the debris on Friday.

"The body of a woman labourer, who had gone missing after the mishap, was found late night on Friday after 30 hours of rescue operation," fire officer Hitesh Dave said.

The deceased woman was identified as Sonamben Purabia, he said.

Two others were injured in the mishap and admitted to a hospital for treatment.

On Friday afternoon, the bodies of two victims, including that of the factory owner's business partner, were pulled out from the debris.

The silos, each containing around 60 tonnes of clay used for manufacturing tiles, had fallen on the victims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat factory mishap woman labourer Morbi
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp