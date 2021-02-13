STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India records 12,143 new COVID-19 cases, recoveries cross 1.06 crore

The death toll increased to 1,55,550 with 103 daily new fatalities, data updated at 8 am showed.

swab test

A health worker takes a swab sample from a passenger for Covid-19 test at Majestic Bus Stand, Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,92,746 with 12,143 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed 1.06 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll increased to 1,55,550 with 103 daily new fatalities, data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,00,625, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.32 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases remained below 1.5 lakh.

There are 1,36,571 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, which comprises 1.25 per cent of the total number of cases, data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

