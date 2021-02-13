Intensify social media slugfest, send 50 lakh messages per hour: Amit Shah to Bengal BJP

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed BJP’s social media workers to intensify the online slugfest ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, asking them to send 50 lakh contents per hour. Inaugurating a new App titled Modi Para (Modi locality), Shah set up a target of 2 crore people and asked the party workers to include them in cyber activities.

He also directed the workers to divide the saffron camp’s cyber soldiers in Bengal into four groups to carry out activities of preparing content, spreading it on social media platforms, analyzing the content politically, and study people’s reactions.

The BJP’s Bengal chapter has an incomparable social media wing comprising 60 lakh-strong manpower and 40,000 WhatsApp groups. While addressing the social media workers, Shah said, "You will have to take the Centre’s projects and BJP’s ideology to the booth level. Keep yourself busy carrying out this task, instead of chitchatting with your friends on WhatsApp.

"Build up such a strong network on WhatsApp so that you can circulate 50 lakh messages in an hour."

The BJP in Bengal has been aggressively campaigning on social media. On several occasions in the recent past, CM Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of using its social media network to circulate fake contents.