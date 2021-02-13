STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lok Sabha: Three BJP MPs give breach of privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

Sanjay Jaiswal said that Rahul Gandhi directed his party members to observe silence without taking permission from the Speaker.

Published: 13th February 2021 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 12:02 AM

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three BJP members in Lok Sabha on Friday moved a breach of privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying by asking members to observe silence to mourn death of farmers during agitation without the permission of the Chair was a contempt of the House.

In a dramatic move, Gandhi on Thursday led his party members and those from the TMC and the DMK to observe a two-minute silence by standing to mourn the death of farmers during the ongoing agitation.

Claiming that "200 farmers" have died during protests, he had said he was doing this as the government has not paid tributes to them.

This was perhaps for the first time in recent history that some members stood in silence to mourn deaths without being asked to do so by the Chair.

BJP MPs Sanjay Jaiswal, Rakesh Singh and P P Chaudhary moved notice against Gandhi.

Jaiswal said that Gandhi directed his party members to observe silence without taking permission from the Speaker.

The House should take action against him, he said.

Singh alleged that Gandhi has shown an unparliamentary behaviour and that has impacted the dignity of Parliament.

He alleged that Gandhi works against the rules of Parliament.

Sharing similar views, Chaudhary said that: "It is gross misconduct and it is a serious breach of privilege".

