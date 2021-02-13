STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meet three key women officials working on rescue efforts at Chamoli

The women involved in the rescue and relief operations at Chamoli where the flashfloods wreaked havoc, are persevering to help bring hope back to the state. 

Published: 13th February 2021 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

First Horizontal Row: DM Swati Bhadauria; Second Horizontal Row: DIG Neeru Garg; Third Horizontal Row: Aparana Kumar, DIG ITBP

First Horizontal Row: DM Swati Bhadauria; Second Horizontal Row: DIG Neeru Garg; Third Horizontal Row: Aparana Kumar, DIG ITBP (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

TAPOVAN: The district magistrate of Chamoli, Swati Bhadoria, has been working constantly since the devastating flashflood struck the state on Sunday, answering on an average of 100-150 calls daily.

Unprecedented as she called it, she said, "More than mine, hundreds of other lives have been affected irreversibly. I am trying to do as much as I can."

Her three and a half year old son, Abhyuday, was able to join her in Joshimath only on February 10, three days after she had rushed to Tapovan where the flashfloods wreaked havoc.

A Btech degree holder in electronics and communication, the officer faced the the verbal and physical heckling by the media, and the local residents calmly.

On asking how she did that, she said, "I have to focus on my work which is -- rescue and relief. One should not lose cool because that will affect efficiency. Also, I understand what the people are going through and we all are trying to help each other as much as we can."

ALSO READ | Chamoli rescue mission: Delay, disruption render changed strategy futile

She thanked her staff and her husband Nitin Bhadauria, a 2011 batch IAS officer who is also posted in Uttarakhand.

Dy Inspector General of Police, Neeru Garg

Deputy-inspector-general of police Neeru Garg misses Pihu, her nine-year-old daughter who she had to leave with her mother in Haridwar.

"She waits for my video call along with my three pets. I explained to her why I have to be away from her. She is having her mock tests so I have to help her in studies too and assure her that I am there for her," said the 2005 batch IPS officer.

The officer visits Tapovan and Raini everyday starting her routine at around 7-8 am only to return at around 11 pm.

"These are unprecedented times and we all are working as a team, as one unit. I miss my daughter but I see that this calamity has taken away family members of hundreds," said Garg.

Known as no-nonsense officer among bureaucratic circles and a hard task master, her skills were tested when the flashfloods hit Raini and Tapovan.

Aparna Kumar, DIG, ITBP

Aparna Kumar, DIG, ITBP described as a walking manifestation of resilience and hard work reached on the spot and stayed for over 10-12 hours constantly monitoring the situation. 

The credentials of the 2002 batch IPS officer, range from being the first woman ITBP officer to successfully scale the South Pole in 2019 to completing the prestigious seven summits' challenge by scaling all of the seven top peaks of the seven continents.

A proud recipient of Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2019 says, "Right now I want to save those men. Rest all is background noise." 

