STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NC, PDP, Congress join hands for remaining DDC polls

In Rajouri, the alliance has also got the support of the PDP, which has won one seat in the border district.

Published: 13th February 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Independent candidate Shabir Ahmad flashes victory sign after his lead in the District Development Council DDC election results in Srinagar Tuesday Dec. 22 2020.

Independent candidate Shabir Ahmad flashes victory sign after his lead in the District Development Council DDC election results in Srinagar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The election of DDC chairmen in J&K for remaining districts may spring some surprises as in all the six councils, none of the party enjoys a clear majority, but the NC, PDP and Congress combine will attempt to wrest the control with the support of independents. 

Of the six DDCs, four (Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar and Ramban) fall under the Jammu region, while two — Bandipora and Baramulla — belong to the Valley. In three out of four DDCs in Jammu, the NC and Congress combine are in a position to hold the control of the DDCs. It has got nine seats (NC 6, Congress 3) in Kishtwar, Ramban 8 (NC 6, Congress 2) and Rajouri 8  (NC 5, Congress 3) respectively.

In Rajouri, the alliance has also got the support of the PDP, which has won one seat in the border district.
In the Poonch district, independents have won eight of the 14 seats, while the Congress has won four and the NC two. Congress spokesman Ravindra Sharma told this newspaper that the Congress will join hands with like-minded parties, including the NC, to keep the BJP and its allies at bay.

On the Poonch district, Sharma said: “Two of the independents are from the Congress and our strength in the district is six, and with the support of the NC, we will be able to form the DDC. Our party is also in talks with the independents.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DDC chairmen election Jammu and Kashmir PDP Congress NC
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp