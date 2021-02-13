NC, PDP, Congress join hands for remaining DDC polls

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The election of DDC chairmen in J&K for remaining districts may spring some surprises as in all the six councils, none of the party enjoys a clear majority, but the NC, PDP and Congress combine will attempt to wrest the control with the support of independents.

Of the six DDCs, four (Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar and Ramban) fall under the Jammu region, while two — Bandipora and Baramulla — belong to the Valley. In three out of four DDCs in Jammu, the NC and Congress combine are in a position to hold the control of the DDCs. It has got nine seats (NC 6, Congress 3) in Kishtwar, Ramban 8 (NC 6, Congress 2) and Rajouri 8 (NC 5, Congress 3) respectively.

In Rajouri, the alliance has also got the support of the PDP, which has won one seat in the border district.

In the Poonch district, independents have won eight of the 14 seats, while the Congress has won four and the NC two. Congress spokesman Ravindra Sharma told this newspaper that the Congress will join hands with like-minded parties, including the NC, to keep the BJP and its allies at bay.

On the Poonch district, Sharma said: “Two of the independents are from the Congress and our strength in the district is six, and with the support of the NC, we will be able to form the DDC. Our party is also in talks with the independents.”