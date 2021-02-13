STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No new deaths due to COVID reported in 17 states, UTs in India: Health ministry

 Meanwhile, India has vaccinated close to 80 lakh beneficiaries against COVID-19, the ministry said.

Published: 13th February 2021 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

A relative along with a health worker helps to place the body of a person who died from COVID-19 before cremation. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The distribution of daily deaths among states and union territories in a span of 24 hours reflects a significant decline, with 17 of them not reporting any new COVID-19 fatality, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

A total of 17 states and union territories that have not reported any new deaths in the last 24 hours are Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Lakshadweep, Arunachal Pradesh and Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

While a total of 13 states and UTs have reported between 1-5 new deaths due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, India has vaccinated close to 80 lakh beneficiaries against COVID-19, the ministry said.

Till 8 AM on February 13, a total of 79,67,647 beneficiaries have been administered shots under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

Out of these, 5,909,136 are healthcare workers and 2,058,511 are frontline workers.

A total of 1,64,781 sessions have been conducted so far.

On day 28 (February 12) of the vaccination drive, 4,62,637 beneficiaries (healthcare workers- 94,160 and frontline workers- 3,68,477) were vaccinated across 10,411 sessions, the ministry said.

The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a consistent enhancement, it underlined.

Eight states account for 60 per cent (59.70 per cent) of the total beneficiaries vaccinated in India.

These eight states have vaccinated over 4,00,000 beneficiaries each. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 10.8 per cent (8,58,602 beneficiaries) of the total beneficiaries in India.

India's total COVID-19 active caseload currently stands at 1.36 lakh (1,36,571) comprising just 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

A total of 1,06,00,625 people have recovered so far with 11,395 patients getting discharged in a day.

The ministry said 81.93 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in six states.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries, with 5,332 newly-recovered cases.

A total o f2,422 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours, followed by 486 in Tamil Nadu.

A total 12,143 daily new cases registered in a span of  24 hours, it said, adding that 86.VACCINE01 per cent of the new cases are from six states.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,397, followed by Maharashtra with 3,670, while Tamil Nadu reported 483 new cases.

Further, 103 deaths were recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Six states account for 80.58 per cent of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum of 36 casualties.

Kerala follows with 18 daily deaths, while Karnataka and Punjab reported 8 deaths each.

