STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi becoming 'doomsday man' for India, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The Minister further said that Gandhi laid the 'foundation' with farm laws but did not speak about the Budget during the discussion on it.

Published: 13th February 2021 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 13 2021.

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying he is becoming a "doomsday man" for India by constantly insulting constitutional functionaries and creating fake narratives on various issues.

Replying to the general discussion on Budget in Lok Sabha, she said the former Congress chief was creating fake narratives but does not have patience to listen to replies on allegations levelled against the government.

"We need to recognise these two tendencies of the Congress party. This makes it clear that their belief in a democratically elected Parliamentary system is completely finished," Sitharaman said.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's speech on Thursday, during which he talked about farm laws but declined to speak on the Budget, she said, "he is probably becoming a doomsday man for India."

The Minister further said that Gandhi laid the 'foundation' with farm laws but did not speak about the Budget during the discussion on it.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 didn't deter Centre from taking reforms to ensure India's long-term growth, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman said she wanted Gandhi to speak on 10 issues but was disappointed as the Congress leader made no mention of them.

"I wanted to know from the Congress why it took a U-turn on the farm laws but no reply came," she said, adding that Gandhi did not tell the House why Congress governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh did not waive farm loans promised in their manifesto.

Sitharaman further said Gandhi did not talk about the farmers issue in Punjab where Congress is in power and the steps being taken by the government with regard to stubble burning.

Gandhi also did not refer to any clause in three agri bills which was against the farmers, she said.

Congress party is only concerned about "Hum Do and Hamare Do," Sitharaman said adding that she expected Gandhi to return the land which "Damadji" had taken from farmers at pittance.

Also, she added, Gandhi did not say anything about the statement of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who had advocated reform of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC).

She also accused Gandhi of insulting constitutional authorities recalling the incidence when the Congress leader tore an ordinance promulgated by its own government led by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Regretting that the Congress has joined the break India fringe group and continuously creating false narrative to demean India, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Nirmala Sitharaman Congress Lok Sabha BJP
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp