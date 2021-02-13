Rajasthan Commission slaps Rs 10,000 fine on official for violating RTI norms

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Information Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the superintendent of Maharana Bhupal government hospital in Udaipur for not providing information to an applicant under the RTI Act, sources said on Saturday.

The commission also slapped penalties of Rs 10,000 on the commissioner of Baran Nagar Parishad and Rs 5,000 on village development officer of Goyenda in Kota for the violation of RTI norms, they said.

Mohammad Sayeed had filed an RTI application in February 2019 seeking information from the Maharana Bhupal hospital administration but no reply was given.

The applicant filed an appeal and the first appellate officer instructed the superintendent of the hospital to give a reply in April last year but the directions were ignored.

On a petition filed by the applicant, the commission sought reply from the superintendent but despite three notices, he did not file it, the sources said.

Taking serious note of this, Information Commissioner Narayan Bareth termed it a violation of law and slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000, which will be deducted from the superintendent's salary, they said.

The commission has directed the superintendent of the hospital to provide the required information to the applicant within 15 days, they added.