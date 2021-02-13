STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Some people agitating just for sake of protest: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on farmers' stir

The valuable suggestions given by the MPs will definitely be incorporated in the upcoming budget, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Published: 13th February 2021

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said some people are agitating just for the "sake of protest" against the Centre's farm laws, which reflects their "vested political intent".

He, however, said the Centre will be ready for any amendement in the laws if required.

According to a statement, Khattar said this after a meeting with state MPs in New Delhi, in which their suggestions were sought for the next state budget to be presented in the Haryana assembly in March.

Commenting on the agitation against the farm laws, Khattar said the Centre is clearly of the view that the three laws are for the benefit of farmers and will give a boost to the agricultural sector.

ALSO READ: Rakesh Tikait address 'mahapanchayat' at Kurukshetra, criticises PM Narendra Modi's remark on protesters

Some people are protesting just for the 'sake of protest' and it shows their 'vested political intent', the chief minister said according to the statement.

However, if through a positive dialogue, any amendment in these laws is required, then the Union government will always be ready for it, the CM said, adding that he is hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon.

In the meeting held at the residence of Union minister Rattan Lal Kataria on Friday, the CM said suggestions and expectations of the MPs regarding the development of their constituencies will be looked into during the preparation of the state budget.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi should ask MPs, MLAs to give up pension, use funds to support youth, says Rakesh Tikait

He said like the previous year, this year too the state's budget will be prepared after holding discussions with the Haryana MPs.

The valuable suggestions given by the MPs will definitely be incorporated in the upcoming budget, the CM said.

The meeting was attended by Rattan Lal Kataria, MPs Arvind Kumar Sharma, Dharambir Singh, Ramesh Chander Kaushik, Nayab Singh Saini, Sanjay Bhatia, Brijendra Singh and Sunita Duggal.

Rajya Sabha MPs Lt Gen D P Vats (retd), Dushyant Gautam and Ram Chander Jangra were also present, as per the statement.

