Statehood would be given to Jammu & Kashmir at appropriate time: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

By Online Desk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Lok Sabha on Saturday that statehood will be re accorded to Jammu and Kashmir at 'an appropriate time'.

Replying to a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, he also slammed some opposition members for their claim that the proposed law negates the hopes of the region getting back its erstwhile statehood.

Lashing out at the Opposition, "We were asked what did we do about promises made during abrogation of Article 370. It has been 17 months since the abrogation & you are demanding an account for it. Did you bring the account of what you did for 70 years? Had you worked properly, you need not have asked us. I have no objection, I will give an account for everything. But those who were given the opportunity to govern for generations should look within if they are even fit to demand an account".

The government of India on August 5, 2019, revoked articles 370 and 35A and bifurcated the state of J&K into two UTs.

Jammu and Kashmir has been a top priority for the current government since it took power in 2014, he said. Shah added the government expects that around 25,000 government jobs will be created in Jammu and Kashmir by 2022.