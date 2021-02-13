STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

 Two Naxals killed in encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh

The exchange of fire started around 7 pm on Friday and continued intermittently till Saturday dawn.

Published: 13th February 2021 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

naxals

Image of Naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MANDLA: Two Naxals, including a woman, were killed in a gunbattle with police in a forest area of Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, an official said on Saturday.

The intermittent exchange of fire took place during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he said.

"Two Maoists, in the age group of 25 to 30, died in the encounter with police. One of them was a woman," Mandla district superintendent of police Yashpal Singh Rajput told PTI over phone.

The exchange of fire started around 7 pm on Friday and continued intermittently till Saturday dawn, he said.

"Police fired around 150 rounds in self defence, while as many shots came from Naxals," he added.

After the gunfight stopped, the police conducted a search of the area, during which bodies of two Naxals were recovered on Saturday morning from the spot located under the jurisdiction of Moti Nullah police station area, Rajput said, adding that the bodies are being sent for post-mortem.

One self loading rifle (SLP), one .303 rifle and one .315 bore rifle were also recovered from the site, he said.

"We also recovered Naxal literature from there," he added.

According to Rajput, this is possibly for the first time that Naxals have been shot dead in MP's Mandla district, located close to Chhattisgarh border.

The SP confirmed that two dalams (groups) of Maoists are active in Mandla.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naxals
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp