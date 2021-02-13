Union Minister Ramdas Athawale attacks Rahul Gandhi over 'two friends' jibe at PM Narendra Modi

By PTI

PUNE: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was misleading farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri marketing laws.

Gandhi, speaking at a rally in Rupangarh in Rajasthan earlier in the day, had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through the three new farm laws, wanted to "hand over" the country's agriculture sector to his "two friends".

Hitting out at Gandhi, Athawale said the allegations the Congress leader was making about big industrialists and the farm laws were aimed at misleading farmers.

The Union minister was speaking to reporters in Pimpri Chinchwad.