Uttar Pradesh government withdraws 2.5 lakh lockdown violation case

The authorities justified the decision to withdraw the case by saying that it would also reduce the added burden on the courts.

Published: 13th February 2021 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the withdrawal of cases registered against the public pertaining to lockdown violation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The move is likely to bring respite to around 2.5 lakh people.

The government took the decision to withdraw cases lodged against people, including traders, on the demand of different sections of society. State Law Minister Brijesh Pathak said it was the demand of traders that was considered and the process to withdraw such cases was initiated. 

Uttar Pradesh is the first state which has decided to withdraw such cases.

The cases are related to violations of COIVD protocol such as not wearing masks, violation of physical distancing norms, etc. Initially, the decision was taken to withdraw the cases against the traders but was extended to the general public.

After the directives issued by the Chief Minister’s office, the process to withdraw cases lodged under Section 188 of Epidemic Act has been initiated across the state.

The authorities justified the decision to withdraw the case by saying that it would also reduce the added burden on the courts.

However, with the withdrawal of cases, the state government has issued an advisory and appealed to the people to take all the precautions and not let such situation crop up again in future.

Earlier, the state law ministry had decided to withdraw about 10,000 such cases lodged during the lockdown. An order was also issued to the principal secretary of the law department to collect details of all cases lodged across the state in January end. Interacting with media persons, state law minister
Brijesh Pathak said that the decision would give relief to lakhs of people against whom cases were lodged. 

"Due to the FIRs, people might be harassed by the police also," an official spokesperson said.

