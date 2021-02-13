STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand floods: Kin of those trapped losing hope

Angry at the delay, family members of those trapped alleged that the National Thermal Power Corporation authorities were not doing enough.

Published: 13th February 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

A relative of one of the victims of the Chamoli tragedy breaks down in front of his body near the Tapovan site, Uttarakhand.

A relative of one of the victims of the Chamoli tragedy breaks down in front of his body near the Tapovan site. (Photo | EPS/ Shekhar yadav)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

TAPOVAN(UTTARAKHAND): “Bring back my brother, even if dead. I will pay you Rs 8 lakh,” erupted Sundar Silwal, when told by an official that he will get Rs 4 lakh as compensation if his 28-year-old brother, who is among those trapped in the tunnel at Tapovan Hydropower Project, died.

Dozens of locals gathered at the site on Friday afternoon, agitated at the delay in rescue. The locals were stopped by police at around 200 meters from the tunnel. It’s been six days and some are losing hope of seeing their kin alive. “Ab pata nahi bache bhi honge ya nahi (God knows whether they are even alive or not?)” said Suraj Rao.

ALSO READ: Women officials brave odds to make Chamoli rescue operation meaningful

Angry at the delay, family members of those trapped alleged that the National Thermal Power Corporation authorities were not doing enough. “What will the army do until provided right technical assistance by NTPC?” said Rita Pant, whose brother is stuck inside. 

The locals had angry exchanges with officials throughout the day and police detained at least seven persons, who were released later.  Trying to pacify the people, R P Ahirwar, project manager of the hydel power plant, said no effort was being spared.

“I urge you all to understand that we are doing everything to save the men who are trapped but there are limitations. We cannot use 10 machines as you are suggesting.” Officials took a few locals near the tunnel to show them the rescue efforts, after which the gathering started to disperse. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chamoli Flash Floods Missing workers Chamoli rescue operations Uttarakhand floods
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp