40-year-old doctor's half-burnt body found in forest in Uttar Pradesh; two held

By PTI

AMETHI: The half-burnt body of a 40-year-old doctor, who had gone missing on February 11, was found in a forest area here, police said on Sunday.

Jaikaran Prajapati was killed by Ashish Dubey and Santosh Tiwari over a monetary dispute, police said, adding that the duo was arrested.

"Ashish Dubey along with Santosh Tiwari abducted and killed Prajapati. They set the body on fire and buried the half-burnt body," Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said.

ALSO READ | UP woman killed for not cooking; husband, stepson arrested for her murder

A case was registered against them and two spades used in the crime were seized, police said.

According to police, Prajapati's motorcycle and mobile phone were found near Sambhal canal under Jagdishpur police station on Saturday, Station House Officer Arun Kumar Dubey said.

The body was found on Saturday night in the Maraucha forest area, he said.