Bhopal: On Valentine's Day, BJYM, Shiv Sena activists vandalize restaurants, hookah bar

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: On Valentine's Day, saffron brigades went on a rampage in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, vandalizing property and misbehaving with youngsters seated at restaurants and hookah bar lounges.

While ruling BJP’s youth wing activists vandalized property at a hookah bar lounge in Bhoapl's posh Shyamala Hills area, Shiv Sena activists attacked a restaurant in the Arera Colony area.

Not only did the activists vandalized property at the two restaurants but also allegedly misbehaved with the staff and customers, including women.

Two separate cases of rioting, trespassing premises and vandalizing property were registered at the Habibganj and Shyamala Hills police stations and so far 17 persons, including the ex-BJP MLA Surendra Nath Singh ‘Mamma’ have been arrested.

Importantly, the alleged Shiv Sena activists who stormed into the restaurant in Arera Colony area included three young women – all of whom have been arrested, a staff at the Habibganj police station said.

Visuals of alleged Shiv Sena activists vandalizing property at the restaurant in presence of customers had went viral over social media.

Meanwhile, ex-BJP MLA from Bhopal South West seat Surendra Nath Singh ’Mamma’ renewed his opposition to hookah bars and lounges in the city, leading protestors to force the closure of such lounges in various parts of Bhopal.

Confirming the development, Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Amit Rathore said this is just a start to caution the hookah bars which are serving drugs to young girls and promoting Love Jihad.

“Our teams have embarked on Halla Bol on Sunday following a call by ex-BJP MLA Surendra Nath Singh ‘Mamma’ against Love Jihad and drug abuse promoting hookah bars.

“Some youngsters have vented their frustration and anger by damaging property, let me make it clear, this is just a start, much more action will follow if the hookah bars aren’t closed,” the BJYM leader announced.

According to additional SP (ASP-Zone III) Ram Sanehi Mishra, seven men, including the BJP MLA Surendra Nath Singh has so far been arrested in connection with violence inside the restaurant and lounge in Shyamala Hills area.