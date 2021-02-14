STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandigarh diary: All that's happening in The City of Beauty

Every residential building and commercial property in the city will soon have a digital number plate under the Smart City project.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Houses to get digital numbers soon

Every residential building and commercial property in the city will soon have a digital number plate under the Smart City project. A digital door number system, which will have a QR (Quick Response) code number, unique property ID and GIS (geographic information system) for mapping of properties, is being developed by the Chandigarh Smart City Limited. Also, users will be able to access information regarding different municipal services and pending bills. The water and electricity meters will also be linked with the digital door number (DDN).

No increase in power bills this year

Soon electricity will become slightly cheaper in the city as the Engineering Department of the Chandigarh Administration has submitted a proposal for not changing the power tariff for the 2021-22 financial year to the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC). The submission was made in the annual revenue requirement and tariff petition for 2021-22 submitted to the JERC.

Due to bimonthly billing, consumers are paying a surcharge of four per cent on the total bill. If the JERC wants to retain the bimonthly billing, surcharge due to late payment would be granted at two per cent per cycle instead of the present monthly calculation. A demand in this direction has already been submitted by the members of the Indian Citizens’ Forum.

Central scheme abandoned due to land cost

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has decided against constructing houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the housing for all scheme of the Centre, due to high land cost. The board has intimated the Union government about their decision and given the reason.

The Administration had written to the Ministry of Home Affairs to acquire 104 acres at Rs 3.1 crore per acre for the construction of 10,132 flats under the scheme. But the MHA wrote back that land could not be acquired below the market rate `30 crore per acre. This amount would be too high for implementing the scheme.

Rs 25 lakh to upgrade Rose Garden in Sector 16

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided to allocate Rs 25 lakh for upgradation of Rose Garden in Sector 16 of the city. The Rose Festival Committee constituted by the municipal corporation to celebrate the 49th Rose Festival has made a decision in this regard.

The upgradation works will include laying flower beds and landscaping. Due to the prevailing pandemic conditions, the committee has decided to hold a symbolic Rose Festival from February 26 to 28 and also decided to honour the Resident Welfare Associations and social organisations who have been engaged in the field of social service during the COVID-19 period.

