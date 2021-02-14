European Union envoys to visit Jammu & Kashmir  on February 17 to assess situation

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A delegation of European Union envoys in India will visit Jammu and Kashmir on February 17-18 to assess the ground situation in the region after abrogation of J&K's special status and peaceful conduct of the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) elections. A 20-member delegation will arrive in the militancy-hit valley on February 17.

Sources said the visit is facilitated by the Ministry of External Affairs to showcase peaceful conduct of DDC elections and peaceful environment in J&K to the international community. The visiting envoys will interact with newly elected DDC members, leaders of different political parties, traders, citizens, social activists and journalists.

Sources said they will take a first-hand account of the situation. On February 18, the envoys will visit Jammu and interact with DDC members, politicians, social activists.