STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers would have died even while staying back home: Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal

Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal said the protesting farmers would have died even if they had stayed back home.

Published: 14th February 2021 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal

Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: In a controversial remark over farmers' death at various protest sites, Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal on Saturday said they would have died even if they had stayed back home.

Dalal made the remark in Bhiwani in response to a reporter's query over the 'death of 200 farmers'.

"Had they been at their homes, they would have died there also," Dalal said.

"Listen to me, out of one to two lakh, do not 200 people die in six months?" he asked in response.

"Someone is dying of a heart attack and someone after falling ill," he added.

Several Punjab and Haryana farmers, participating in farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws at various Delhi border points, have died of different reasons including cardiac arrest.

Hours after making the statement, the Haryana agriculture minister said he has seen 'twisted' statements, attributed to him, on social media.

He said 'wrong meaning' was given to his statements.

"If anybody is hurt by it, I tender my apology," he said, adding he would continue to work for farmers' welfare.

He said it is painful if anyone dies.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked Dalal over his remarks and said such a statement can only be made by an 'insensitive' person.

"These words can only be used by an insensitive man for agitating 'annadatas'," said Surjewala in a tweet.

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja too slammed Dalal for his statement.

"This reaction and laughter of the Haryana agriculture minister on the sacrifice of our farmer brothers are very sad," she said in a tweet.

Punjab Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka also demanded Dalal's ouster from the Haryana Cabinet over huis 'insensitive' remarks.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have been expressing fear that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporate houses.

The Centre, however, has been insisting that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Dalal Haryana Agriculture Minister Farmers Protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 10 more bodies recovered from Tapovan, Raini hydel project sites
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp