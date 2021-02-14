STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody

Disha Ravi broke down inside the courtroom and told the judge that she has edited only two lines and she wanted to support farmers protest.

Published: 14th February 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)

Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Sunday remanded 21-year-old "climate activist" Disha Ravi to five days police custody following her arrest in connection with alleged spreading a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha of Patiala House Courts Complex here allowed Delhi Police to quiz Disha Ravi for five days.

Ravi is a "climate activist" residing in Bengaluru and was allegedly involved in editing and disseminating the "toolkit" on social media.

The activist was presented before a Delhi Court by Delhi Police. The police sought seven days of custody on the ground that the custody is required to probe an alleged larger conspiracy against the Government of India and to ascertain alleged role relating to Khalistan movement.

The police told the Court that activist has allegedly edited the toolkit on February 3 and many other people are involved in the matter. The police have informed the Court that they have recovered the mobile phone of the activist.

Disha Ravi broke down inside the courtroom and told the judge that she has edited only two lines and she wanted to support farmers protest.

Delhi Police Cyber Cell had arrested a 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru on Saturday for her alleged role in spreading a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest.

According to the Delhi Police officials, Disha is a key lead in the "toolkit" case as she had admitted during the initial interrogation to editing, adding some things in the "toolkit" and spreading it further.

Last week, the Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform.

Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account, and one Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police have asked for details from the respective platforms.

The police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the creators of the "toolkit'.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

