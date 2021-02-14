'India giving topmost importance to develop its blue economy': PM Modi in Kerala

By ANI

KOCHI: India is giving topmost importance to develop its blue economy, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while inaugurating several projects in Kochi.

He said, "Our vision and work in this sector include improving infrastructure on current ports, more ports, offshore energy, sustainable coastal development and coastal connectivity."

PM Modi further said, "The Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical complex of Kochi Refinery will help strengthen our journey towards being Atmanirbhar," adding that a wide range of industries would gain employment opportunities with the help of the project.

Tourists come to Kochi not only as a transit point to go to other parts of Kerala and the spiritual, market, historical and other such places are widely known, he remarked.

"The central government is undertaking several efforts to improve tourism here. The inauguration of Sagarika - the International Cruise Terminal in Kochi - is an example of this," he added.

Sagarika Cruise Terminal brings both comfort and convenience for tourists and will cater to over 1 lakh cruise guests, he said.

He also commented that local tourism has facilitated added livelihood to people in the local tourism industry and also connects our youth and culture stronger. "I urge our young start-up friends to think about innovative tourism-related products," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the tourism sector in India has grown well in the last five years, adding that India's ranking has jumped from 65th to 34th in the World Tourism Index.

"VIGYAN Sagar is the new knowledge campus of the Cochin Shipyard. Through this, we are expanding our human resource development capital," he mentioned.

"This campus is a reflection of the importance of skill development. It would particularly help those wanting to study marine engineering. In the times to come, I see a prime place for this sector. Youngsters who have knowledge in this domain will have several opportunities," he added.

He asserted that the definition and scope of infrastructure have changed today and is beyond good roads, development works and connectivity between a few urban centres. "We are looking at the quantity and top-quality infrastructure for coming generations," he stated.

Mentioning that Rs 110 lakh crores being invested through the national infrastructure pipeline, he said that a special focus is being given to coastal areas, the Northeast and mountain areas and that India today is embarking on an ambitious programme of broadband connectivity to every village.

He also pointed that this year's budget has devoted significant resources and schemes that will benefit Kerala. "This includes the next phase of Kochi metro. This metro network has come successfully and has set a good example of progressive work practices and professionalism," he added.

During his tour to Kerala, the Prime Minister had inaugurated the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL); Ro-Ro Vessels at Willingdon Islands, Cochin; International Cruise Terminal "Sagarika" at Cochin Port; Marine Engineering Training Institute, Vigyana Sagar, Cochin Shipyard Limited and laid the foundation stone of Reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port.