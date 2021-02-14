STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'India giving topmost importance to develop its blue economy': PM Modi in Kerala

Tourists come to Kochi not only as a transit point to go to other parts of Kerala and the spiritual, market, historical and other such places are widely known, he remarked.

Published: 14th February 2021 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

KOCHI: India is giving topmost importance to develop its blue economy, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while inaugurating several projects in Kochi.

He said, "Our vision and work in this sector include improving infrastructure on current ports, more ports, offshore energy, sustainable coastal development and coastal connectivity."

PM Modi further said, "The Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical complex of Kochi Refinery will help strengthen our journey towards being Atmanirbhar," adding that a wide range of industries would gain employment opportunities with the help of the project.

Tourists come to Kochi not only as a transit point to go to other parts of Kerala and the spiritual, market, historical and other such places are widely known, he remarked.

"The central government is undertaking several efforts to improve tourism here. The inauguration of Sagarika - the International Cruise Terminal in Kochi - is an example of this," he added.

Sagarika Cruise Terminal brings both comfort and convenience for tourists and will cater to over 1 lakh cruise guests, he said.

He also commented that local tourism has facilitated added livelihood to people in the local tourism industry and also connects our youth and culture stronger. "I urge our young start-up friends to think about innovative tourism-related products," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the tourism sector in India has grown well in the last five years, adding that India's ranking has jumped from 65th to 34th in the World Tourism Index.

"VIGYAN Sagar is the new knowledge campus of the Cochin Shipyard. Through this, we are expanding our human resource development capital," he mentioned.

"This campus is a reflection of the importance of skill development. It would particularly help those wanting to study marine engineering. In the times to come, I see a prime place for this sector. Youngsters who have knowledge in this domain will have several opportunities," he added.

He asserted that the definition and scope of infrastructure have changed today and is beyond good roads, development works and connectivity between a few urban centres. "We are looking at the quantity and top-quality infrastructure for coming generations," he stated.

Mentioning that Rs 110 lakh crores being invested through the national infrastructure pipeline, he said that a special focus is being given to coastal areas, the Northeast and mountain areas and that India today is embarking on an ambitious programme of broadband connectivity to every village.

He also pointed that this year's budget has devoted significant resources and schemes that will benefit Kerala. "This includes the next phase of Kochi metro. This metro network has come successfully and has set a good example of progressive work practices and professionalism," he added.

During his tour to Kerala, the Prime Minister had inaugurated the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL); Ro-Ro Vessels at Willingdon Islands, Cochin; International Cruise Terminal "Sagarika" at Cochin Port; Marine Engineering Training Institute, Vigyana Sagar, Cochin Shipyard Limited and laid the foundation stone of Reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
blue economy Modi in Kerala
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp