STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Without naming Moitra, Gogoi said that the 'lady politician' did not have her facts right as he did not decide the case against him.

Published: 14th February 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the increasing pendency of cases that is clogging the Indian judicial system, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi termed the situation as "ramshackled" and added that even he would not go to the courts.

"Who goes to the court? You go to the court and regret," Gogoi said, adding that it is those who can afford to take chances, such as the big corporates, who approach the courts. Gogoi, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in March 2020 after his retirement as the CJI in November 2019, was speaking at an event at Kolkata.

"If you go to the court, you would be washing dirty linen in the court. You will not get a verdict," the former CJI said in reply to a question if he would take legal action against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over her statement in the Lok Sabha that Gogoi discredited the judiciary by deciding the sexual harassment allegations against himself.

Without naming Moitra, Gogoi said that the "lady politician" did not have her facts right as he did not decide the case against him. Gogoi said he had handed over the file to Justice SA Bobde, who was the next senior judge then, who in turn constituted an inquiry panel as per the in-house procedure.

Gogoi stressed the need for a roadmap to overhaul the judicial system. "You want a 5 trillion dollar economy but you have a ramshackled judiciary," he commented, adding that during the pandemic, 60 lakh cases were added at the trial courts, 3 lakh in high courts and nearly 7,000 in the apex court.

"The road map is to have the right man for the job. You don’t appoint judges as you appoint officers in the government. To be a judge is a full time commitment. It is a passion. There are no working hours," he said, stressing that the training of judges should be robust.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranjan Gogoi Mahua Moitra judicial system
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 10 more bodies recovered from Tapovan, Raini hydel project sites
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp