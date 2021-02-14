PM Modi hands over indigenous Arjun tank designed by DRDO in Chennai to Army
CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over to the Army the home made Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) here.
At a function, he also accepted a salute by the state- of-the-art tank, indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by DRDO's Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment here.
Fifteen academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs were also involved in the project.