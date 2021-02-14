STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scolded for watching TV, 15-year-old girl ends life in Nagpur

The incident took place in New Totladoh town in the district on Friday evening, an official said.

Media, Television

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NAGPUR: 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nagpur district after being scolded by her mother for watching TV for long hours, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in New Totladoh town in the district on Friday evening, an official said.

"Around 7 pm on Friday, the girl's mother reprimanded her for watching TV too much instead of focusing on her studies," he said.

"Soon after that, the minor retired to her room and locked it from inside. She hanged herself to death from the ceiling using a rope," he added. The incident came to light around 8.30 pm.

A case of accidental death was registered at Deolapar police station.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

