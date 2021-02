By PTI

JAISALMER: Three persons were killed on the spot when a vehicle rammed into their bike in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Sunday.

The accident happened on the Pokaran-Ramdevra on national highway 11 on Saturday night.

Three persons riding the bike were killed, police said.

The deceased were residents of Badli Nathusar village.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.