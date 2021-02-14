STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yamuna pollution: CM Yogi Adityanath takes dig at Delhi govt; says committed to clean river

He asserted that the Yamuna would be cleaned like the way river Ganga was made pollution-free in Kanpur.

Published: 14th February 2021 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MATHURA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed his commitment to make the Yamuna river pollution-free if the Delhi government ensures its cleanliness under its area.

"If the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government ensures clean Yamuna, the holy river will be made pollution-free in our state to such an extent that besides bathing, one could freely perform 'Achamanam' (sipping water) in its waters," he said, referring to the religious ritual of 'Achamanam'.

Adityanath was addressing a gathering in Kumbh Mela area in Vrindavan.

He asserted that the Yamuna would be cleaned like the way river Ganga was made pollution-free in Kanpur.

Under the 'Namami Gange' program, heavy discharge of wastewater into Ganga has not only been stopped, the river has now regained its original shape, he claimed.

The chief minister appreciated the grand arrangements done for the Kumbh Mela.

He also underlined the need to protect cows.

State ministers Shrikant Sharma and Laxmi Narain Chaudhary as well Mathura MP Hema malini expressed their gratitude for the keen interest shown by the chief Minister in the development of the holy city.

Adityanath inaugurated several projects worth Rs 411 crore here.

