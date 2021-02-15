STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alwar lynching case: Final hearing on March 6

Rakbar, a resident of Haryana, was mercilessly beaten up in Rajasthan's Alwar on July 20, 2018, after which he died at a hospital.

A file photo of police with the accused in the Alwar lynching case. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: An Alwar court will hold the final hearing on March 6 in the case of alleged lynching of a youth on the suspicion of cow smuggling in the state over two years ago.

Rakbar, a resident of Haryana, was mercilessly beaten up in Rajasthan's Alwar on July 20, 2018, after which he died at a hospital.

His mother Habiban had sought the transfer of the case to a different court last week, which was rejected by the court, petitioner's counsel Qasim Khan said.

The victim's mother had accused the Additional Sessions Judge presiding over the trial of favouring the accused, according to the petition.

The state government has appointed a special public prosecutor in the case.

The court on Monday denied further argument in the case and scheduled the final hearing for March 6, Qasim Khan said.

The four accused in the case are Dharmendra Yaday (27), Naresh Kumar (28), Paramjit Singh (31) and Vijay Kumar (36), all residents of Lalawandi village under the Ramgarh police station in Alwar district.

Rakbar, also called Akbar, and his friend Aslam were beaten up severely by a group of people on suspicion of cow smuggling in the Alwar's Ramgarh police station area on July 20, 2018.

Rakbar and his friend Aslam had allegedly purchased the cows from Ladpura village and were taking them to their village in Haryana through a forested area near Lalawandi village when they were attacked by the accused.

Aslam had managed to escape but Rakbar succumbed to his injuries in an Alwar hospital.

