STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal DYFI activist injured during protest march to secretariat dies

The CPI (M) has termed its youth wing cadre's death a "murder" by the TMC government, while the ruling party in the state called it a "suicide".

Published: 15th February 2021 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Left activists march towards Nabanna. (Photo| Twitter/ @CPIM_WESTBENGAL)

Left activists march towards Nabanna. (Photo| Twitter/ @CPIM_WESTBENGAL)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A 31-year-old activist of CPI(M)’ youth wing DYFI, who was injured during a protest march in Kolkata on February 11, died on Monday. The Left Front alleged that the police high-handedness, ordered by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claimed the life of the youth.

The victim has been identified as Mridul Islam Midda, a resident of Bankura district. He was working as a driver of a battery-operated rickshaw. Doctors, who treated Midda, said the victim’s renal failure and massive cardiac arrest led to his death.

"This a murder by the state government. The way police attacked the protesters can only be compared with the Jalianwala Bagh incident. More than 500 students were injured in police brutality," said CPI(M)’s politburo member Mohammed Salim.

The Chief Minister, however, said she ordered the police to explore all possibilities to ascertain the exact reason behind Midda’s death. "Any death is painful. I have communicated with CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakrabarty and told him that the government is ready to help the family of the person by offering them monetary assistance or a government job," she said.    

Leaders of the Congress, which formed an alliance to fight together in the upcoming Assembly elections, also slammed the state government. "This is an autocratic government. It is trying to snatch away people’s democratic rights. We will have to build up a mass movement against this," said senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan.

Bengal BJP, too, condemned the death. "Police have turned violent in the state. BJP supporters were also attacked when they marched towards the state secretariat in October last year," said the state president Dilip Ghosh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DYFI activist death Nabanna march DYFI Benga CPM
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp