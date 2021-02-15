STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bombay HC refuses to quash FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka

The court said while there was prima facie evidence against Priyanka Singh, the case against Meetu Singh does not stand.

Published: 15th February 2021

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with sister Priyanka Singh (Photo | Priyanka Singh, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to quash an FIR lodged against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh for allegedly forging and fabricating a medical prescription for her brother.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik, however, quashed the FIR against Meetu Singh, another sister of Rajput.

The court said while there was prima facie evidence against Priyanka Singh, the case against Meetu Singh does not stand.

The sisters had approached the HC, seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) lodged for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother for his anxiety issues.

The FIR was lodged against Priyanka Singh, Meetu Singh and doctor Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by Bandra police in Mumbai on September 7 last year, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

As per the complaint, Rajput's sisters and the doctor had prepared a forged and fabricated prescription for anti- depressants for the actor.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14 last year.

His father K K Singh later lodged a case of abetment of suicide and cheating against Chakraborty and her family members.

The CBI is conducting a probe into the case.

After registration of FIR against Rajput's sisters, the Bandra police forwarded the case papers to the Central Bureau of Investigation, as per directions of the Supreme Court which had said all cases pertaining to the death of Rajput shall be probed by the CBI.

