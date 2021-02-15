STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre announces changes in mapping policy, PM Modi says reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities

"What is readily available globally does not need to be restricted in India and therefore geospatial data that used to be restricted will now be freely available in India," Ministry of Science said.

Published: 15th February 2021 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Science and Technology on Monday announced the "sweeping changes" to the country's mapping policy, specifically for Indian companies, to enable them to create substantial advances in mapping and ultimately empowering small businesses.

"What is readily available globally does not need to be restricted in India and therefore geospatial data that used to be restricted will now be freely available in India," the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a release.

Furthermore, the country's corporations and innovators are no longer subject to restrictions nor do they require prior approvals before they collect, generate, prepare, disseminate, store, publish, update digital Geospatial Data and Maps within the territory of India, the release said.

"Our government has taken a decision that will provide a huge impetus to Digital India. Liberalising policies governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data is a massive step in our vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the release said.

"Our startups and mapping innovators will be trusted to self-certify, apply good judgement and be relied upon to demonstrate adherence to guidelines. In addition, measures to promote the development of Indian geospatial innovations that take advantage of the latest map-making technologies are proposed," the release further said.

Reacting to the latest reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the latest reforms will unlock "tremendous opportunities" for our country's start-ups, adding that farmers will also be benefited by leveraging the potential of geo-spatial and remote sensing data.

"The reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities for our country's start-ups, private sector, public sector and research institutions to drive innovations and build scalable solutions. This will also generate employment and accelerate economic growth," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"India's farmers will also be benefited by leveraging the potential of geo-spatial and remote sensing data. Democratizing data will enable the rise of new technologies & platforms that will drive efficiencies in agriculture and allied sectors," he said in a subsequent tweet.

These reforms demonstrate our commitment to improving ease of doing business in India by deregulation, PM Modi added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Science and Technology mapping policy Prime Minister Narendra Modi geospatial data Digital india
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp