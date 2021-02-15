COVID-19: Night curfew in four Gujarat cities including Ahmedabad extended till February 28

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The night curfew, currently in force in four major Gujarat cities, including Ahmedabad, to stem the COVID-19 spread, was on Monday extended till February 28, officials said.

However, in a concession to people, the curfew from now on in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot will be in force between midnight and 6 am instead of the earlier 11pm to 6 am, they added.

This is the fourth extension of the night curfew which was first enforced in the end of November last year after a spurt in COVID-19 cases in these cities post-Diwali.

As against average 1,500 cases per day in November and December, the current daily addition to the infection caseload is around 250 in the state, the officials said.