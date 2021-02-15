STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Disha, Shantanu, Nikita created, edited 'toolkit' and sent to Greta, says Delhi Police

The police claimed Disha, who was arrested by the force on Saturday from Bengaluru, sent the "toolkit" to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg via Telegram app.

Published: 15th February 2021 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Activist Disha Ravi sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday.

Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday alleged that climate activist Disha Ravi along with two other suspects Nikita Jacob and Shantanu created the "toolkit" document related to the farmers' protest and shared in on social media.

The police claimed Disha, who was arrested by the force on Saturday from Bengaluru, sent the "toolkit" to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg via Telegram app.

Addressing a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Prem Nath claimed that Disha deleted a WhatsApp group she created to spread the "toolkit".

READ| Unarmed Disha strikes fear among those who have weapons: Priyanka Gandhi on arrest of activist

The Delhi Police earlier said non-bailable warrants have been issued against Jacob and Shantanu for allegedly sharing the "toolkit" on social media.

Nath claimed that Nikita and Shantanu attended a zoom meeting organised by 'pro-khalistani' group Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) and added that Jacob was also one of the editors of "toolkit" document.

"Disha, Shantanu and Nikita created and edited the toolkit. Disha sent the toolkit to Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app. Disha deleted a WhatsApp group which she created to spread the toolkit. Due procedure was followed during Dishal's arrest," he said.

Ravi was sent to five days police remand on Sunday by a Delhi court here.

Thunberg had shared the "toolkit" to lend her support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm reform laws.

In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

The toolkit has been cited by some critics as "proof" of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greta Thunberg Disha Ravi farmers protest Delhi Police
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp