External Affairs minister S Jaishankar ​ visits Japan-funded water supply project in Guwahati

By ANI

GUWAHATI: External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday visited the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded Guwahati water supply project site along the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati.

Jaishankar also reviewed the progress of the project that is being funded by Japan along with Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki. Speaking at an event here, he said: "Our presence today not only reflects the strong cooperation we have with Japan, but actually underlines how this India-Japan partnership can really make a difference."

Mentioning that the world has experienced a profound change in the last two decades, the minister stressed on enhancing India's ability to harness international partnerships for national growth and development. "While expanding cooperation in South East Asia, East Asia and North Asia in different dimensions, the Modi government actually took this initiative to a much higher level. It includes numerous connectivity projects and activities as well as economic flows and strategic cooperation," he added.

While speaking on Assam's crucial role in international partnerships, Jaishankar said: "Assam has long been the bridge between India and the world to our east. The advent of colonialism and the subsequent emergence of nation-states had effectively disrupted seamless connection between eastern India and Assam and the world to our east. For centuries, its natural arteries have facilitated the flow of people, of goods, of ideas, not just to Southeast Asia, but also as far as Korea and Japan."

He also said a close India-Japan collaboration has always had a central place in India's national modernisation and development efforts as Japan was the original model for the revival of a nation after colonialism.

Visited #Guwahati Water Supply project site with @DrSJaishankar. Japan is pleased to support this important project. Clean water will soon flow to the homes in Guwahati #Assam! #JapanIndia #ODA pic.twitter.com/1r3clekzdq — Satoshi Suzuki (@EOJinIndia) February 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Suzuki had earlier taken to Twitter to announce about his visit to Assam. "Visited #Guwahati Water Supply project site with @DrSJaishankar. Japan is pleased to support this important project. Clean water will soon flow to the homes in Guwahati #Assam! #JapanIndia #ODA," he tweeted.