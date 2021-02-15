STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fresh SOPs for offices to contain spread of Covid

If a larger number of cases are reported, the whole block or building should be disinfected before work is resumed.

Published: 15th February 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Office

Image for representation (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)

By Express News Service

SONEW DELHI:  Office administrations have to limit disinfection to the areas occupied and visited by Covid-affected in the last 48 hours if one or two cases are reported, according to the Centre’s new SOPs for offices. Work can resume after disinfection has been completed as per laid down protocols, the SOPs issued on Saturday stated.

If a larger number of cases are reported, the whole block or building should be disinfected before work is resumed. Officers and staff residing in containment zones should inform the same to their supervisory officer and not attend office till the containment zone is denotified. Such staff should be permitted to work from home, the new SOPs stated.   

Offices in containment zones shall remain closed except for medical and essential services and only those outside will be allowed to open up.  The SOPs stated that only asymptomatic staff or visitors shall be allowed entry, individuals must maintain a minimum distance of six feet in common places as far as feasible, and use face covers or masks at all times.  “They must be worn properly to cover the nose and the mouth. Touching the front portion of the mask or face cover to be avoided,” the Union health ministry said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SOP office covid coronavirus
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp