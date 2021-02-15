Fresh SOPs for offices to contain spread of Covid

By Express News Service

SONEW DELHI: Office administrations have to limit disinfection to the areas occupied and visited by Covid-affected in the last 48 hours if one or two cases are reported, according to the Centre’s new SOPs for offices. Work can resume after disinfection has been completed as per laid down protocols, the SOPs issued on Saturday stated.

If a larger number of cases are reported, the whole block or building should be disinfected before work is resumed. Officers and staff residing in containment zones should inform the same to their supervisory officer and not attend office till the containment zone is denotified. Such staff should be permitted to work from home, the new SOPs stated.

Offices in containment zones shall remain closed except for medical and essential services and only those outside will be allowed to open up. The SOPs stated that only asymptomatic staff or visitors shall be allowed entry, individuals must maintain a minimum distance of six feet in common places as far as feasible, and use face covers or masks at all times. “They must be worn properly to cover the nose and the mouth. Touching the front portion of the mask or face cover to be avoided,” the Union health ministry said.