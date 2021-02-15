STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government simplifies business in J&K, scraps fifteen NOCs

To attract investors in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory’s administration has quashed 15 No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for setting up industries and factories in the region.

Published: 15th February 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  To attract investors in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory’s administration has quashed 15 No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for setting up industries and factories in the region. As per the decision taken by the high powered Administrative Council (AC) headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, the prerequisite NOCs were done away with for setting up business units.

The Udyog Aadhar Memorandum, as per the condition set by the Centre, shall be the only requirement for setting up such units  in J&K. While junking the NOCs, the administration has now set up  two single window panels for units coming up within industrial estates and also for those outside these estates.

These committees have to ensure time-bound issuance of the NOCs pertaining to electricity, water, building plan, etc. “No prerequisite approvals shall be required as a general rule except for NOCs/approvals from departments like Pollution Control Board, NOC from Fire and Emergency Department, etc wherever applicable,” an official spokesman said.

Land will be allotted within 30-45 days to investors on a lease period of 40 years extendable up to 99 years. The administration has already transferred 24,000 kanals of land to Industries and Commerce department for setting up industrial estates. In January, the Centre had approved a new Industrial Developmental Scheme with an outlay of `28,400 crore to give a major push to J&K’s economy. The scheme will provide major support to local industry, besides creation of new business opportunities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp