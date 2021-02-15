Government simplifies business in J&K, scraps fifteen NOCs

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: To attract investors in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory’s administration has quashed 15 No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for setting up industries and factories in the region. As per the decision taken by the high powered Administrative Council (AC) headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, the prerequisite NOCs were done away with for setting up business units.

The Udyog Aadhar Memorandum, as per the condition set by the Centre, shall be the only requirement for setting up such units in J&K. While junking the NOCs, the administration has now set up two single window panels for units coming up within industrial estates and also for those outside these estates.

These committees have to ensure time-bound issuance of the NOCs pertaining to electricity, water, building plan, etc. “No prerequisite approvals shall be required as a general rule except for NOCs/approvals from departments like Pollution Control Board, NOC from Fire and Emergency Department, etc wherever applicable,” an official spokesman said.

Land will be allotted within 30-45 days to investors on a lease period of 40 years extendable up to 99 years. The administration has already transferred 24,000 kanals of land to Industries and Commerce department for setting up industrial estates. In January, the Centre had approved a new Industrial Developmental Scheme with an outlay of `28,400 crore to give a major push to J&K’s economy. The scheme will provide major support to local industry, besides creation of new business opportunities.