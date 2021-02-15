STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India not preferred place for firms leaving China

Taking note of this, a parliamentary standing committee has flagged administrative and regulatory hurdles in India as among the main reasons.

Published: 15th February 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

MNC

Image for representation

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Despite the Centre and various state governments announcing several initiatives to attract multinationals looking to shift base outside China post-Covid-19 pandemic, India has been left behind by countries like Vietnam, Taiwan and Thailand, which have emerged as the preferred destinations for most such companies.

Taking note of this, a parliamentary standing committee has flagged administrative and regulatory hurdles in India as among the main reasons. “The committee feels that the main challenges faced by the country presently are administrative and regulatory hurdles, inadequate and costly credit facility, tedious land acquisition procedure, inadequate infrastructure facilities, high logistics cost and large unorganised manufacturing sector, among others,” stated the standing committee in its report titled ‘Attracting investment in post-Covid Economy: Challenges and Opportunities for India’. The report was tabled in Parliament in the just concluded session.

The report said many companies have shifted their manufacturing bases out of China, “motivated not only by political but also economic reasons”, during past one year. “To capitalise on the evolving situation and to attract such companies, a few countries including India announced special policies. However, it is learnt through media reports that most of these 58 companies shifted their base to Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand etc. and only a few came to India,” the report said.

However, according to a parliament reply, four companies in the Electronic System Design Manufacturing sector have shifted base from China to India and many others have shown interest. The committee appreciated the efforts made by the Centre in this direction saying the policy changes and the incentive schemes announced are “welcome measures”. It also suggested to the government to enter into more international trade agreements which are beneficial to India. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MNCs China
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp