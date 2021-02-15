Maharashtra: Two injured in firing outside bar in Palghar

By PTI

PALGHAR: Two people have been injured in firing by some unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Sunday when the assailants fired four rounds outside a bar in Nallasopara area, an official from Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police control room said.

Two people received injuries in the firing and they were admitted to a local hospital, he said.

The assailants fled from the spot, the official said, without divulging any further details about the incident.

Search is on for the accused and a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, he added.