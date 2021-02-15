STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Police begins probe into bomb attack on TMC-turned BJP leader Firoze Kamal Gazi in Bengal

The leader, who had switched over to BJP from Trinamool Congress in December, was on his way to the city after attending a party meeting when miscreants attacked his car with crude bombs.

Published: 15th February 2021 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Police on Sunday collected CCTV footage as part of the investigation into brutal attack on a TMC-turned BJP leader Firoze Kamal Gazi alias Babu Master who received splinter injuries in North 24 Parganas district.

The leader, who had switched over to BJP from Trinamool Congress in December, was on his way to the city after attending a party meeting when miscreants attacked his car with crude bombs on Basanti Highway Saturday evening.

He and his driver received splinter injuries in the attack and were admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

Doctors said Gazi is out of danger but will be under observation.

No arrest has been made so far in the incident, even as a team of forensic experts reached the spot Sunday evening, an officer said.

According to a senior police officer, CCTV footage from the area has been collected and the investigation "is already on".

Investigators also opined that going by the circumstantial evidence, the attack on the BJP leader seems to be "a pre-planned one".

"We have not arrested anyone but hopefully may get hold of a couple of people who are involved with the attack.

It seems to be a pre-planned one and there could be involvement of people from neighbouring states," the officer told PTI.

Samples from the area have been collected by sleuths of the forensic team as the vehicle, in which the leader was travelling, has been wrapped in a plastic cover "to prevent any damage to the evidence at the site", he said.

The incident coming ahead of the state polls has taken political colour.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari visited Babu Master at hospital on Saturday evening.

He alleged that criminal elements of Trinamool Congress attacked him.

"Earlier this evening, visited my friend Babu Master in the Hospital.

He was mercilessly attacked by criminal elements from the @AITCofficial," Adhikari tweeted.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Food and Supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick denied Adhikari's allegations on the attack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Firoze Kamal Gazi TMC BJP Bengal
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp