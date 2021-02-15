STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Why most posts in minorities commission lying vacant, Delhi HC asks Centre

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the Ministry of Minorities Affairs to file a status report in 10 days in response to a plea for filling up the vacancies.

Published: 15th February 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Minorities (Photo | @NCM_GoI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Centre to explain why as many as six out of seven posts at the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) are lying vacant since October last year.

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the Ministry of Minorities Affairs to file a status report in 10 days in response to a plea for filling up the vacancies.

The court said the ministry has to explain why six out of the seven posts in the commission were vacant, saying "there cannot be so many vacancies".

The petition, by Abhay Ratan Bauddh, has said that only the post of Vice Chairman of the commission was functional since October 2020.

The plea, filed through advocate Vinay Kumar, has also said that the posts started becoming vacant since April 2020 and since October 2020, only one post was functional.

It has further said that despite bringing the situation to the ministry's attention, nothing has been done by the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Commission for Minorities
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp