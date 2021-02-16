STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Anti-India elements want to spread instability, says MoS Home

Appreciating the efforts of the Delhi Police the MoS said the way Delhi Police handled the riots and illegal protests are examples for other police forces.

Published: 16th February 2021 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that many anti-India elements want to spread instability within the country and the national capital had been the focal point.

MoS Home Affairs was speaking at the 74th Raising Day of Delhi Police as the Chief Guest of the event.

Addressing the Delhi Police personnel at the event, Reddy said, "There are many anti-India elements that want to spread instability. Delhi remains their focal point. The riots and illegal protests that took place in February 2020 were a part of this scheme."

Appreciating the efforts of the Delhi Police the MoS said the way Delhi Police handled the riots and illegal protests are examples for other police forces.

The northeast Delhi violence took place in February 2020, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the violence-related cases.

Reddy further said, "On January 26, we witnessed how anti-India powers used farmers' protest to disrupt the law and order situation in Delhi."

"Despite their anti-national activities and provocative behaviour, Delhi Police exercised restraint and tackled the situation responsibly," he added.

On Republic Day, during the tractor march by farmers to protest against the three farm laws, protestors violated the agreement about the route to be taken and entered central Delhi after forcibly removing barricades. Several policemen were injured in the violence and vehicles were damaged.

So far, a total of 14 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Motivating the police personnel, Reddy said the Delhi Police has the full support of the Home Ministry in their upgradation, welfare and latest training.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, who also present at the event, said, "Delhi Police tackled the COVID-19 lockdown in a commendable manner, earning the title of 'Dil Ki Police'. We lost 34 police personnel during this period."

Shrivastava further said, "We conducted an impartial investigation in northeast Delhi violence using technology and evidence. 1 constable lost his life while many personnel got injured. Didn't discriminate on the basis of religion and registered 755 cases."

The Delhi Police is celebrating its 74th Raising Day today. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minister of State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy 74th Raising Day Delhi Police
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp